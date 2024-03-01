Niles Night of Roses 2023: Celebrating Community Leaders and Visionaries

Niles Chamber of Commerce and Industry is set for its annual hallmark event, Niles Night of Roses, scheduled for April 26 at White Eagle Banquets. This year's ceremony, spotlighting exceptional community service and achievements, promises an evening of recognition and gratitude. With Journal & Topics Media Group as the media sponsor, the event spotlights eight prestigious awards, including the coveted Bob Wordel Living Legend Award.

Nominations and Public Voting: A Community Affair

The awards nomination period concluded on March 1, setting the stage for a community-engaged voting process starting March 11. Excluding the Bob Wordel Living Legend Award, which is selected by chamber officials, the public will play a crucial role in deciding the winners across seven categories through an online voting system. This inclusive approach not only democratizes the selection process but also fosters a deeper connection between the nominees and the Niles community.

Highlighting Excellence Across Categories

Each award category is designed to honor individuals and organizations that embody the spirit of service and excellence. From the Dedication to Youth Excellence to the Public Safety Award of Excellence, and the Corporate Citizen of the Year, the diversity of awards ensures a broad recognition of contributions to the Niles community. The Small Business of the Year Award, in particular, celebrates local economic growth, highlighting the chamber's commitment to supporting businesses at the heart of Niles.

Adapting and Thriving Post-Pandemic

Following a period of online adaptations due to the pandemic, the Niles Night of Roses has made a triumphant return to its spring schedule, reinforcing its status as a key community event. This year's ceremony not only celebrates current achievements but also marks a commitment to moving forward, with the chamber also awarding scholarships to deserving students. The event signifies a collective step towards recovery and optimism in the post-pandemic era.

The Niles Night of Roses stands as a beacon of community spirit and resilience. Through its diverse awards, the event not only honors individuals and organizations that make a significant impact on the community but also strengthens the bonds that unite Niles. As we look forward to the celebration, it's a reminder of the power of recognition and the endless potential within our community to inspire and enact positive change.