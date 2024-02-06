Nigeria's FCTA Issues Ultimatum to Squatters: Vacate or Face Legal Consequences

Abuja, Nigeria's Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has issued a stern warning to squatters, predominantly suspected hoodlums, residing under the city's bridges. The squatters have been given a one-week ultimatum to vacate these areas or prepare to face potential legal repercussions. These individuals, who have taken up residence in areas designated to be green spots, stand accused of turning them into slums and engaging in various criminal activities.

FCTA Takes Action Against Squatters

The FCTA, concerned about the negative impact of the squatters' presence, is set to initiate Operation Storm after the notice period. This decisive action aims to address the health risks, security threats, and possible structural damage to the bridges posed by the squatters. Fred Kpakol, the FCT minister's senior special assistant on Environmental and Waste Management, has been vocal about the administration's concerns.

Appeal To Squatters' Conscience

While the FCTA is adopting a humanitarian approach in dealing with the squatters, it has stressed the importance of maintaining the city's security and image. The administration has issued an appeal to the squatters' conscience, urging them to relocate voluntarily and allow the city to reclaim its intended green spots.

Squatters Seek Government Assistance

Confronted with the FCTA's ultimatum, some squatters have pleaded with the government to provide alternative relocation options. They cite economic hardship as the primary reason for their current predicament. In response, the FCTA has pointed them towards other government agencies that might be able to offer assistance.

Multi-Agency Enforcement Action

The enforcement actions, set to commence after the one-week notice period, will involve multiple agencies and specifically target notorious spots under bridges throughout the city. The FCTA's stern stance underlines its commitment to restoring the city to its intended state and ensuring the safety and welfare of its residents.