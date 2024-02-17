Niger State's Call for Patience Amidst Economic Hardship

In the heart of Niger State, a recent surge in the cost of living has sparked a notable public outcry, leading to a significant protest in the Kpakungu area of Minna. Amidst these challenging times, Hajiya Hauwa Bako, Special Adviser to Governor Umaru Bago on the Social Investment Programme, has stepped forward with a message of patience and resilience. Bako's appeal to the women of Niger State, including protest leaders Aisha Jibrin and Fatima Aliyu, underscores a government committed to navigating its citizens through the economic turbulence.

During a pivotal meeting with women from the Kpakungu community, Bako emphasized the state government's ongoing efforts to alleviate the economic strain. "We are fully aware of the hardships our citizens are facing, and I assure you that we are working tirelessly with stakeholders to address these challenges," Bako stated.

This dialogue comes in the wake of a protest led by Jibrin and Aliyu, who sought to shine a light on the escalating hardship and demand action from the government. The protest, which was met with governmental acknowledgment rather than dismissal, seems to have opened a channel for constructive engagement between the state and its residents.

Government's Response to the People's Plight

The Niger State government, under the guise of compassion and understanding, has initiated steps to combat the economic hardship. Acknowledging the dire situation, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hajiya Binta Mamman, spoke on the government's stance regarding the recent protests.

While we have had to make difficult decisions, including the arrest of protesters to glean information and prevent further escalation, our commitment to upholding the rights and freedom of all citizens remains unwavering," Mamman explained. Moreover, the crackdown on food hoarders, a move that has led to a noticeable decrease in grain prices in local markets, highlights a tangible effort by the state to address the root causes of the economic strain.