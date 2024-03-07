Newbury's Skyline at Risk: Local Outcry Over Kennet Centre Redevelopment Plans

Concerns over the future skyline of Newbury have ignited following the unveiling of proposals for the Kennet Shopping Centre's redevelopment. Local resident Richard Garvie spearheads a petition against the project, citing the proposed buildings' height and lack of character as misaligned with Newbury's charm. The development's absence of affordable housing has also sparked significant community backlash, with Historic England opposing the plans.

Community Response and Development Concerns

After the plans went public, Newbury residents voiced their concerns, focusing on the proposed high-rise commuter flats' stark contrast to the town's historic aesthetic. Criticism wasn't limited to aesthetics; the lack of affordable and social housing in the plans has been a major point of contention.

With nearly 100 properties sitting empty under Housing Associations, the community is questioning the development's failure to address the pressing need for accessible housing options. Additionally, the proposed reduction in parking spaces has raised practical concerns about the development's impact on local infrastructure.

Political and Public Opposition Political opinions on the redevelopment plans are varied, yet predominantly negative, with the exception of the Liberal Democrats, who currently control the Council. This division has amplified the public's concern, leading to widespread discussion and dissent on social media platforms. Residents fear that the development will permanently alter Newbury's character, pricing out those unable to afford the premium housing units, further exacerbating the town's housing crisis.

Looking Forward: The Future of Newbury's Development

The outcry against the Kennet Centre redevelopment plans underscores a larger debate on urban development, historic preservation, and housing affordability. As Newbury stands at a crossroads, the community's engagement and the developers' response to these concerns will be critical in shaping the town's future. With calls for a more thoughtful, inclusive approach to redevelopment, Newbury's residents hope for a solution that honors the town's heritage while addressing its modern needs.