New York Man Battles Authorities Over Seized 750-Pound Pet Alligator, Albert

Tony Cavallaro, a resident of Hamburg, New York, finds himself embroiled in a legal tussle with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) over his 12-foot, 750-pound alligator, Albert. Seized due to alleged regulatory non-compliance, Cavallaro, who has had Albert for over three decades, is determined to win his pet back, sparking widespread public support.

Unexpected Seizure Shocks Owner

Armed with a warrant, DEC officers arrived at Cavallaro's home, sedating Albert and removing him on grounds of the owner's license expiration in 2021 and non-compliance with updated dangerous animal regulations. Despite Albert's blindness and spinal issues, as noted by the DEC, Cavallaro argues Albert's gentle nature and his role as an emotional support animal, highlighting their deep bond and the customized living space he created for Albert, complete with a heated floor and indoor pond.

Public Rallies for Albert's Return

The seizure has not only affected Cavallaro but has also mobilized over 128,000 supporters who signed an online petition on Change.org. The community's support extended to creating "Free Albert" merchandise, emphasizing the unique relationship between Cavallaro and his alligator. Cavallaro's efforts to renew his license and comply with regulations were reportedly met with silence from the DEC, further complicating the situation.

Legal Battle and Emotional Toll

Feeling treated "like a criminal" during the seizure, Cavallaro has since hired an attorney to navigate the legal challenges in getting Albert back. The incident has taken a significant emotional toll on him, as he describes the separation from Albert as life-ruining. As the case garners media attention, it raises questions about the regulation of exotic pets, the criteria for deemed dangerous animals, and the rights of owners versus animal welfare concerns.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the story of Tony Cavallaro and Albert the alligator serves as a poignant example of the complex relationship between humans and their exotic pets, spotlighting the broader implications for animal welfare legislation and the definition of family.