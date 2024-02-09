New Water Mains in Manorcunningham: A Triumph of Community Resilience

In a long-awaited victory for residents of Manorcunningham and surrounding areas such as Raymoghy, Rossbracken, and Pluck, work on new water mains has finally commenced. This development comes as a respite from the persistent issues of poor water pressure and recurring outages that have been a thorn in the community's side for years.

A Triumph of Perseverance

Donegal County Councillor Donal Kelly expressed his satisfaction with the initiation of the works, acknowledging the residents' tireless efforts in advocating for this much-needed improvement. "It's been a long road," he admitted, "but the resilience and patience shown by the community throughout this process have been truly inspiring."

The new mains infrastructure, undertaken by Uisce Eireann, is expected to provide a permanent and reliable water supply for the affected areas. This project involves replacing old and damaged water mains with new modern pipes, laying new water service connections, and minimizing the frequency of bursts and improving the resilience of the network.

The Promise of a Better Tomorrow

While the works may cause some short-term water interruptions, customers will be given 48 hours' notice to prepare accordingly. This minor inconvenience pales in comparison to the promise of an improved quality of life that the new water mains hold for the community.

Councillor Kelly sees the start of the work on the water mains as a significant achievement for the community. "Today marks the beginning of a new chapter," he said, "one where the people of Manorcunningham, Raymoghy, Rossbracken, and Pluck can look forward to a future free from the constant worry about their water supply."

A Nationwide Effort

This project is part of Uisce Éireann’s National Leakage Reduction Programme, an ambitious initiative aimed at achieving a national leakage rate of 25% by the end of 2030. The programme prioritizes areas with aging water mains to ensure a more efficient and reliable water supply across the country.

As the first signs of progress emerge in Manorcunningham and its surrounding areas, it serves as a testament to the power of community resilience and the commitment to improving essential services. With the promise of a steady water supply on the horizon, the people of these communities can finally breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that their long-standing water woes are nearing an end.