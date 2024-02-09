New Policy Allows Dual Enrollment in Pre-K and Childcare Spaces in Prince Albert Catholic School Division

In a bold step towards enhancing early learning opportunities, the Prince Albert Catholic School Division has introduced a groundbreaking policy. This new initiative allows families to enroll their children in both pre-Kindergarten and registered childcare spaces through the Maximizing Early Learning Spaces program.

A New Era of Learning

Effective immediately, the policy change will provide parents with more options and enable preschool students to participate in pre-K opportunities on alternate days from their licenced daycare. The new policy aims to ensure that the maximum number of children have access to early learning without duplication of services.

The eligibility criteria for pre-K require that students must have been born between October 1, 2019, and September 30, 2020, and be 4 years of age by September 30, 2024. Pre-K is offered in the mornings only on Tuesdays through Fridays at Danville School, and in both morning and afternoon sessions at Atkinson Academy, TLC at Sandown Central, and Pollard School.

Expanding Horizons

For children born between October 1, 2020, and September 30, 2021, who are 3 years of age by September 30, 2024, preschool is offered at TLC at Sandown Central. Kindergarten, on the other hand, is available for those born between October 1, 2018, and September 30, 2019, who are 5 years of age by September 30, 2024.

The recent implementation of regulated childcare affordability had strained resources, making this policy shift crucial. By allowing dual enrolment, the school division aims to relieve some of this pressure and provide more comprehensive learning opportunities for young children.

Streamlined Registration Process

Parents are required to use a PowerSchool Enrollment account to register their children under this new policy. This online system simplifies the registration process, making it easier for families to take advantage of these expanded learning opportunities.

This policy shift comes at a time when early childhood education is increasingly recognized as critical for cognitive, social, and emotional development. By providing more access to quality learning environments, the Prince Albert Catholic School Division is investing in the future of its youngest learners.

As the program rolls out, it will undoubtedly bring changes to the daily routines of many families in the division. However, the potential benefits - increased access to education, reduced strain on resources, and a more streamlined registration process - make this move an exciting one for the community.

With the introduction of this new policy, the Prince Albert Catholic School Division is setting an example for other districts across the country. By prioritizing early learning and offering flexible options for families, they are taking significant strides towards ensuring every child has the best possible start to their educational journey.

In the coming months, as children settle into their new routines and parents adjust to the changes, the true impact of this policy shift will become clear. For now, though, there is a palpable sense of optimism in the air - a belief that this change will lead to brighter futures for the children of the Prince Albert Catholic School Division.

As the first cohort of students embarks on this unique educational path, they carry with them not just their own dreams and aspirations, but also the hopes and expectations of their community. It's a responsibility they'll shoulder with the same innocent enthusiasm they bring to each day of learning.

Underneath the logistical complexities of policy changes and registration processes lies a simple truth: every child deserves the chance to learn, grow, and thrive. And with the Maximizing Early Learning Spaces program, the Prince Albert Catholic School Division is making good on that promise.