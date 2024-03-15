New Orleans Police Battle Rats 'High' on Confiscated Marijuana in HQ Infestation Crisis

As the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) grapples with a significant rat infestation, officers find themselves in an unusual predicament - rats consuming seized marijuana at the department's headquarters. Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick recently shed light on this bizarre situation during a city council meeting, drawing attention to the broader issue of deteriorating conditions within the aging police facilities.

Advertisment

Infestation and Impact

The NOPD's headquarters, a structure from 1968, has long been overrun by rats and cockroaches, a problem exacerbated by Hurricane Katrina's lasting damage. These rodents have not only become a nuisance but have also started consuming marijuana stored as evidence, according to Superintendent Kirkpatrick. This situation has brought humor but also highlighted the severe uncleanliness officers face daily, with reports of rat feces on work desks and an overall environment deemed "uncleanable" by the custodial staff.

Historical Building, Ongoing Problems

Advertisment

The building's state reflects a broader challenge within New Orleans, a city known for its vibrant culture and history, yet still struggling with the aftermath of natural disasters like Katrina. The NOPD's push for a new headquarters underscores the dire need for facilities that ensure both the safety of evidence and the health of its officers. The current situation paints a stark picture of decay, where not even confiscated drugs are safe from the city's rodent population.

Looking Forward

With the city officials considering relocating the NOPD headquarters to combat the infestation, the focus remains on finding a long-term solution to prevent future occurrences. The proposed move signifies a step towards addressing the infrastructural decay and ensuring a clean, safe working environment for New Orleans' law enforcement. While the thought of 'high' rats might elicit a chuckle, it underscores a critical issue within the city's infrastructure that requires immediate attention.