New Orleans Hero Bus Driver Kia Rousseve Saves 8 Students from Fiery Explosion

In an act of quick thinking and bravery, a New Orleans school bus driver, Kia Rousseve, saved eight students from a potential catastrophe after her bus caught fire and exploded. The incident occurred early on March 13, as Rousseve was transporting children to Lafayette Academy through the Central City neighborhood. Noticing smoke and a loss of power, she acted swiftly to ensure everyone's safety, an act her employer, Community Academies of New Orleans (CANO), has hailed as 'courage on wheels'.

Advertisment

Immediate Response to Danger

Rousseve's morning route took an unexpected turn when she detected smoke emanating from the bus. A student alerted her to fire underneath the vehicle, prompting her to stop and evacuate the kindergarten through eighth-grade students immediately. "I turned the bus off and got off," Rousseve recounted to local media. Shortly after their escape, the bus was engulfed in flames, leading to multiple explosions. Rousseve's ability to remain composed during such a critical moment likely saved lives, showcasing her heroism and dedication to the children's well-being.

Community and Employer Recognition

Advertisment

The community and Rousseve's employers were quick to praise her actions. Describing her response as 'nothing short of heroic,' her supervisor highlighted her calm demeanor under pressure. CANO publicly recognized Rousseve's bravery, coining her act of heroism as 'courage on wheels.' The incident not only showcased Rousseve's quick thinking but also her deep commitment to the safety of the students under her care.

Investigation and Reflection

While the cause of the bus fire is still under investigation, the event has sparked discussions on vehicle safety and emergency preparedness in school transportation. Rousseve, reflecting on the incident, expressed a sense of pride in her ability to protect the children. Despite the potential danger, her maternal instincts and professional training took the forefront, allowing her to navigate the situation with confidence. The community continues to commend Rousseve for her bravery, with many calling her a true hero.

As the investigation into the cause of the fire continues, Rousseve's actions serve as a powerful reminder of the impact one individual can have during a moment of crisis. Her story is not just one of survival but of remarkable bravery and quick thinking that ensured the safety of eight young lives. As this tale of 'courage on wheels' unfolds, it stands as a testament to the extraordinary actions of ordinary individuals faced with unforeseen dangers.