New Milford Tragedy: Pedestrian Dies After Bus Collision, Urgent Call for Safety Measures

A tragic accident in New Milford, where 64-year-old Frank Bauer was struck by an NJ Transit bus, culminated in Bauer's death after a fierce battle for his life. The incident, occurring at the intersection of Madison Avenue and River Road, underscores the critical need for enhanced pedestrian safety measures.

Details of the Incident

On the early morning of February 21, Frank Bauer was hit by a bus making a right-hand turn at a red light. Bauer was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries approximately two weeks later, on March 3, as confirmed by New Milford police. At the time of the accident, the bus, which had just commenced its daily route along the 167 line, was empty, and the driver, found not to be under the influence, was uninjured. Authorities described the event as an "unfortunate accident," issuing the driver two summonses.

Community and Authority Response

In the wake of this sorrowful event, the community and local authorities have rallied together, spotlighting the dire need for improved pedestrian safety. A spokesperson for NJ Transit expressed condolences and assured the public of their commitment to safety for both passengers and pedestrians. The incident has led to calls for increased visibility of pedestrians through the encouragement of wearing bright colors and for the implementation of stricter safety measures at intersections.

Looking Forward

This heart-wrenching incident serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of vigilance on the road. As the community mourns the loss of Frank Bauer, conversations around pedestrian safety and preventative measures against such accidents have been ignited. The hope is that through increased awareness and action, tragedies like this can be averted in the future, ensuring the safety of all who share the road.