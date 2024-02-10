New Hampshire Towns Rally for Community Engagement and Support

Advertisment

As the winter snow blankets New Hampshire, towns across the state are gearing up for a season of civic engagement, local events, and support initiatives. From political debates to charity fundraisers, residents are encouraged to participate in their communities and contribute to a thriving local landscape.

Newton's Meet the Candidates Night: Fostering Political Dialogue

On February 22, the Cable Committee in Newton will host a Meet the Candidates night, inviting residents to engage with local political figures and learn about their platforms. The event will be broadcast live on the town's YouTube channel and local channel 6, ensuring accessibility for all interested parties. As the 2024 election cycle heats up, this event offers an invaluable opportunity for informed decision-making and community involvement.

Advertisment

Plaistow Recreation Commission: Seeking Volunteers

In the neighboring town of Plaistow, the Recreation Commission is actively seeking volunteers to help with upcoming events and programs. The next meeting will take place on February 14, providing an excellent opportunity for interested individuals to lend their time and talents to community enrichment. With a strong volunteer base, the commission can continue to offer diverse recreational activities that cater to residents of all ages and interests.

Hampstead Lions Club Make-A-Wish Fundraiser: Spreading Hope

Advertisment

On March 10, the Hampstead Lions Club will host its sixth annual Make-A-Wish fundraiser at the Castleton Function Hall in Windham. This charitable event has raised thousands of dollars in previous years, helping to grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. With the support of local residents and businesses, the Hampstead Lions Club continues to make a significant impact on the lives of families in need.

Kingston Transportation Study Group: A Call for Input

Recognizing the importance of accessible and efficient transportation, the Kingston Transportation Study Group is soliciting feedback from residents to evaluate current transportation options and discuss the potential implementation of a volunteer driver program. By engaging the community in this decision-making process, the group aims to create a transportation system that truly serves the needs of Kingston residents.

Advertisment

Housing Crisis Webinar Series: Seeking Local Solutions

From February 15 to March 14, a five-part webinar series will delve into local solutions for the state's housing crisis, addressing the pressing need for affordable and accessible housing options. This series will equip residents, developers, and policymakers with the knowledge and resources necessary to create lasting change in their communities.

Hampstead Public Library: ServiceLink Support

Advertisment

Every Thursday, a ServiceLink representative will be available at the Hampstead Public Library to assist residents with questions about Medicare Advantage plans, Medicaid applications, and other special enrollments. This invaluable resource ensures that Hampstead residents can navigate the complex world of healthcare and insurance with confidence and ease.

March 8 Webinar: Financing Affordable Multifamily Rental Housing

In a continued effort to address the housing crisis, a webinar on March 8 will focus on financing affordable multifamily rental housing properties using private activity bonds, 4% low-income housing tax credits (LIHTCs), and other sources. This informative session will provide valuable insights for development teams looking to create accessible and sustainable housing solutions in their communities.

As the towns of Newton, Plaistow, Hampstead, Kingston, and Concord come together in the spirit of civic engagement and support, residents are encouraged to participate in upcoming events and initiatives. From political debates to charity fundraisers, these opportunities foster a sense of community and empower individuals to make a tangible difference in their local landscape.

By engaging in civic discourse, volunteering time and talent, and supporting charitable causes, residents can help shape a vibrant and inclusive future for their towns. As the winter snow melts and spring arrives, the spirit of community engagement will continue to flourish, ensuring a thriving New Hampshire for generations to come.