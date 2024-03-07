New Hampshire Towns Gear Up for Local Elections: Candidates Speak Out

As New Hampshire towns of Derry, Londonderry, and Windham prepare for the upcoming local elections on March 12, candidates have come forward with their profiles, highlighting their positions and visions to encourage voter participation.
Not all candidates have responded, but those who did share a common goal: to positively impact their communities through experienced leadership and innovative solutions.
Experience and Vision: The Driving Forces
In Derry, candidates such as Tom Cardon, a retired high school teacher with 34 years of residency and significant committee experience, aim to bring knowledge and savings to the town. Jack Webb, leveraging three decades in the Derry Fire Department, focuses on fiscal efficiency and revenue development. Meanwhile, Dave Nelson seeks to bolster democracy as Derry Town Moderator by enhancing voter turnout and confidence in the election process.
Addressing Community Needs
Londonderry candidates bring diverse concerns and solutions to the forefront. Jim Butler emphasizes property tax reduction through balanced development, while Shawn Faber and Sherry Farrell focus on improving communication, fiscal responsibility, and addressing critical issues like water plans. Jason Goldman, running for the Budget Committee, advocates for informed decision-making and prioritizing critical need services.
Windham's Path Forward
In Windham, candidates like Ross McLeod and Matthew Rounds emphasize experience, community service, and conservation. McLeod, aiming for re-election as selectman, prioritizes public safety, recreation, and addressing water contamination and aging infrastructure. Rounds, seeking re-election to the Planning Board, focuses on preserving the town's natural resources and enriching residents' quality of life. Pamela Skinner, running for the Zoning Board of Adjustment, emphasizes adherence to state RSAs and criteria-based decision-making.
As the March 12 elections approach, these candidates stand ready to address the unique challenges and opportunities within their towns. Their diverse backgrounds and visions for the future underscore the importance of local governance in shaping New Hampshire's communities. With the election date nearing, residents are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the candidates' positions and make their voices heard at the polls.