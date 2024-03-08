New Forest Ice Cream Feud: Local Shops Rally Against Mobile Vendor's License Renewal

In the picturesque village of Lyndhurst, nestled within the New Forest, a frosty battle over business territory has emerged, pitting traditional ice cream parlours against a mobile vendor. At the heart of this dispute is Tim Laine, a 73-year-old ice cream parlour owner, who has taken a stand at the Verderers Court, seeking support to halt Warren Dickens, owner of Warren's Ice Cream, from renewing his license to sell at the popular Bolton's Bench car park.

Community Concerns and Business Impact

Laine, alongside other concerned local business owners, argues that the presence of Dickens' mobile van not only siphons off potential customers from the village's high street but also contributes negatively to the community by not participating in local commerce initiatives or paying local rates. This situation, according to Laine, has led to decreased footfall and the closure of businesses, further straining the village's economy. Adding to the controversy is the van's continuous operation, which Laine claims exacerbates the area's air pollution issues.

Defending the Right to Trade

On the flip side, Dickens maintains that his operation is fully licensed by Forestry England and contributes to the care of the local forest through the fees paid for the license. He argues that his business model, operating away from the high street, should not be seen as a direct threat to traditional establishments. Forestry England, caught in the middle of this local squabble, emphasizes that such vending operations have been a long-standing practice in the area, aimed at serving the broader needs of visitors and the preservation of the forest.

Looking Towards a Resolution

As the license renewal decision looms, the community and stakeholders await Forestry England's verdict with bated breath. This dispute underscores the broader challenges faced by traditional and mobile businesses in adapting to changing consumer behaviors and environmental concerns. Regardless of the outcome, this 'cold war' in the New Forest serves as a reminder of the delicate balance required to support local economies while preserving cherished community spaces.