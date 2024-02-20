New Forest Family Butchers and Butler Country Estates Forge Sustainable Partnership

In the heart of Hampshire, a new partnership blooms, marking a significant stride in the local food industry's journey towards sustainability and community support. New Forest Family Butchers, a name synonymous with quality and tradition in Winchester and West Wellow, has recently announced a groundbreaking collaboration with Butler Country Estates in Winnall. This partnership introduces an exquisite range of smoked trout pates and fillets to their already diverse product lineup, thanks to the facilitation efforts of Hampshire Fare's networking events.

A Meeting of Minds and Produce

It was at one of Hampshire Fare's networking gatherings that Chris Street, the visionary owner of New Forest Family Butchers, crossed paths with Richard Butler of Butler Country Estates. This serendipitous meeting was more than just an exchange of business cards; it was the starting point of a collaboration that would bring a fresh wave of local products to the tables of Hampshire residents. Chris Street has long championed the cause of local sourcing, and this new venture with Butler Country Estates is a testament to his commitment to diversifying the butcher shops' offerings beyond meats to include locally grown vegetables, cheeses, and sustainably imported olive oils.

Strengthening Local Connections

But the story doesn't end with trout. The collaboration has opened up avenues for New Forest Family Butchers to connect with other local suppliers, further enriching their product range and strengthening the network of local producers in Hampshire. Richard Butler, in particular, has played a pivotal role in this expansion, introducing the butchers to a host of other local producers. This is a clear illustration of how the partnership is not just about adding new products to the shelves but also about creating a tighter-knit community of local businesses supporting each other.

A Trend Towards Localism

This collaboration between New Forest Family Butchers and Butler Country Estates is reflective of a broader trend in the Hampshire region and beyond. Local businesses are increasingly recognizing the value of working together to offer consumers a richer variety of local products. Such partnerships not only contribute to the local economy but also promote sustainability by reducing the carbon footprint associated with long-distance food transport. Chris Street's initiative to broaden his product range while maintaining a focus on local sourcing is a shining example of how businesses can thrive by embracing the principles of community and sustainability.