NEDA Chief Arsenio Balisacan Trapped in Elevator for Nearly 2 Hours

National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan and his staff experienced a dramatic moment being trapped inside an elevator for nearly two hours in Mandaluyong. The incident occurred just before an important event for the signing of the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Code. Despite the delay, Balisacan managed to attend the event, sharing his ordeal with a light-hearted approach and expressing his gratitude for everyone's safety.

Advertisment

A Memorable Elevator Ride

On a day that was supposed to be marked by the formalization of the PPP Code's IRR, Secretary Balisacan and approximately ten other individuals found themselves in an unexpected situation. The elevator, en route to the 34th floor of the NEDA office, malfunctioned and halted at the 19th floor. The group was trapped for an hour and forty minutes, turning what was a routine elevator ride into a memorable and prolonged ordeal. Balisacan later described the incident as 'the longest elevator ride of my life' during his speech at the signing event.

Escape Through Ingenuity

Advertisment

The rescue operation involved creating a makeshift exit by opening the elevator doors and placing a ladder inside the stalled lift. Photos shared by Balisacan on social media depicted the group's exit through the small opening, showcasing their collective effort to ensure everyone's safety. The images, including one of Balisacan standing in his barong Tagalog while his staff sat on the elevator floor, illustrated the calm and collected demeanor of the NEDA chief and his team during the crisis.

Reception and Reflection

Upon his arrival at the event venue, Balisacan was met with applause from attendees who were already aware of his predicament. His ability to joke about the situation underscored not only his resilience but also highlighted the importance of maintaining a positive outlook in the face of unexpected challenges. The incident, while unsettling, served as a reminder of the unforeseen obstacles leaders may face and the significance of preparedness and composure.

As Balisacan and his team reflect on their harrowing experience, the incident underscores the importance of safety measures and emergency protocols in public buildings. While the NEDA chief's ordeal ended safely, it brings to light broader concerns about the reliability of infrastructure and the necessity for regular maintenance checks to prevent similar occurrences in the future. This unexpected event, although not part of the day's agenda, has become a talking point, reminding us of the unpredictability of daily life and the importance of staying calm under pressure.