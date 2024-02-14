NCMDA Annual Meeting: Legislation, Networking, and Casino Night

This weekend, the North Carolina Motorcycle Dealer Association (NCMDA) will gather for their annual meeting at the Renaissance Hotel in Raleigh. The event, taking place on February 17-18, has fully booked the hotel, but nearby accommodations may still be available. Prepare for an engaging mix of legislative discussions, networking opportunities, and a lively casino night.

Advertisment

A Weekend of Legislative Discussions and Entertainment

The NCMDA annual meeting promises a packed agenda, with a focus on both industry updates and enjoyable social events. Saturday night will sparkle with the excitement of a casino-themed event, complete with games and cocktails to entertain attendees. As the chips fall and fortunes rise and fall, the atmosphere will be one of camaraderie and shared enthusiasm for the motorcycle industry.

Guest Speakers and Off-Road Title Bill Discussion

Advertisment

Sunday's meeting will begin at 9 am with an address by Senator Steve Jarvis, who will discuss the much-anticipated off-road title bill. This legislation has the potential to significantly impact the motorcycle industry in North Carolina, and Jarvis' insights will be invaluable to those in attendance.

Following Jarvis' presentation, Dale Folwell, the N.C. State Treasurer, will take the stage. His expertise in financial matters and his deep understanding of North Carolina's economic landscape will provide valuable context for the ongoing discussions surrounding the motorcycle industry.

A Catered Luncheon and Afternoon Sessions

Advertisment

As the day continues, a catered lunch sponsored by Federated Insurance & Torque Group will offer a chance for attendees to refuel and connect with their peers. The afternoon sessions will delve into various topics relevant to the motorcycle dealership community, ensuring that all who attend leave with a wealth of new knowledge and insights.

The NCMDA annual meeting will adjourn around 5 pm on Sunday, concluding a weekend full of engaging discussions, entertainment, and networking opportunities. As the motorcycle industry continues to evolve and face new challenges, events like this one serve as crucial forums for collaboration, learning, and growth.

Key Points: