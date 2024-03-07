Natrona County Library Bookmobile Seeks New Stops for Daycares and Senior Centers

The Natrona County Library's Bookmobile, a cherished mobile library service, is currently seeking to expand its bi-weekly schedule by adding new stops at daycares, preschools, senior centers, and assisted living facilities. This initiative aims to make reading more accessible and enjoyable for every community member, regardless of age or mobility. With the National Library Outreach Day approaching on April 10, 2024, the library's effort to extend its outreach services highlights the importance of making literature accessible to all.

Advertisment

Bringing Books to Life for Young Readers

For the young minds at daycares and preschools, the Bookmobile provides more than just books; it's an adventure on wheels. The excitement of boarding the Bookmobile to select books for their classroom is complemented by an engaging storytime session with the Bookmobile driver. This initiative not only fosters early literacy but also makes reading an eagerly anticipated event among the youngest community members.

Ensuring Access for Senior Community Members

Advertisment

The Bookmobile service extends its reach to senior citizens at assisted living facilities, recognizing the mobility challenges they may face. By bringing the library directly to their doorstep and offering portable carts for easy browsing, the Bookmobile ensures that seniors have hassle-free access to a wide range of reading materials. This service emphasizes the library's commitment to promoting lifelong learning and providing comfort through literature to our cherished senior community.

Call to Action: Join the Bookmobile's Journey of Discovery

The Natrona County Library invites daycares, preschools, senior centers, and assisted living facilities to seize this opportunity to enrich their community's reading experience. By scheduling a bi-weekly visit from the Bookmobile, they can make reading accessible and enjoyable for residents and students alike. Interested facilities are encouraged to contact the library at 577-7323 x102 to learn more and reserve their spot on the Bookmobile's expanded schedule. Together, let's embark on a journey of reading and discovery, making every stop an opportunity to explore new worlds through books.