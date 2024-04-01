National development corporation leadership visit QoshTepa canal

During a recent site visit, Abdul Rahman Attash, CEO of the National Development Corporation, took stock of the ongoing work on the second phase of the QoshTepa canal project in Balkh Province, Afghanistan. Highlighting the importance of this ambitious agricultural initiative, Attash directed provincial officials and the project team to expedite the construction process, emphasizing the critical role of the canal in enhancing the region's agricultural and industrial sectors.

Strategic Importance of QoshTepa Canal

Spanning 177 kilometers in the Dawolatabad district, the QoshTepa canal represents the largest agricultural and national development project currently underway in Afghanistan. Once completed, the canal will draw water from the Amu River, irrigating vast expanses of northern Afghanistan. This significant undertaking not only aims to improve agricultural productivity but also seeks to bolster the industrial sector by ensuring a reliable water supply. Attash's visit underscores the project's strategic significance and the urgency to bring it to fruition.

Challenges and Directions

The second phase of the QoshTepa canal project entails extensive excavation work and the construction of several bridges across the canal. Despite the progress made, Attash identified a need to accelerate the pace of development. By urging officials, engineers, and workers to "work round the clock," Attash aims to overcome delays and ensure the project's timely completion. With an estimated completion timeline of another year for the excavation work, the call for expedited efforts is timely and critical.

Implications for Regional Development

The QoshTepa canal project is more than an infrastructural endeavor; it is a linchpin for regional development and sustainability. By providing a sustainable water source for agriculture and industry, the project promises to transform the economic landscape of northern Afghanistan. Moreover, its completion will likely have far-reaching implications for water resource management in the region, addressing concerns raised by transnational river conservationists regarding the equitable and sustainable utilization of shared water resources.

As the project moves forward, the leadership and determination exhibited by Attash and his team signal a strong commitment to national development. The successful completion of the QoshTepa canal will not only demonstrate Afghanistan's ability to undertake and realize large-scale development projects but also serve as a testament to the resilience and ingenuity of its people. As the community eagerly anticipates the benefits of this monumental project, the collective efforts of all involved are a beacon of hope for a prosperous and sustainable future.