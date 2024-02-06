Nando's Expansion: New Restaurant Coming to Woodside Leisure Park in Watford

Nando's, the globally recognized peri-peri chicken restaurant chain, is advancing its expansion plans in Watford by transforming a restaurant unit at Woodside Leisure Park. The brand, which already operates two locations in Watford's bustling town centre, is preparing to unveil its third outlet in the town, following the submission of plans to Watford Borough Council.

The Signature Nando's Aesthetics

The proposed design encapsulates the distinctive Nando's branding on the shopfront, promising an immediate sense of familiarity for the brand's loyal customers. The interior layout will mirror the brand's signature style, featuring the standard seating arrangements and cooking facilities that make Nando's restaurant a unique dining experience.

The new Nando's location is part of a larger redevelopment project of the former Chiquito unit, which has been partially occupied by Starbucks. This move marks a significant shift in the culinary landscape of the Woodside Leisure Park, as it bids farewell to Chiquito and welcomes a new era under the Nando's banner.

Adjacent Developments and Anticipated Launch Date

Adjacent to this development, another popular restaurant chain, Wagamama, is speculated to launch a new restaurant in the space previously occupied by Frankie & Benny's, located near Hollywood Bowl. This suggests an exciting transformation for the leisure park, promising a diversified dining experience for locals and visitors alike. Nando's has officially confirmed that the grand opening of its new branch is set for 2024, further solidifying its presence in the Watford area.