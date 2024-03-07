Nagpur Municipal Corporation Invests ₹3.1 Crore in Traffic Redesign for Enhanced Road Safety

Nagpur's initiative to revamp traffic intersections for ₹3.1 crore aims to significantly increase safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and non-motorised transport users. In 2023, the city reported 90 pedestrian fatalities and 181 injuries due to road accidents, prompting the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) to undertake this crucial project, spearheaded by Executive Engineer Ravindra Bundhade.

Traffic Calming and Safety Measures

The NMC's project includes widening pedestrian crossings and sidewalks, creating new refuge areas, and introducing traffic calming measures to slow down drivers and reduce accidents. These interventions are designed to test urban design and infrastructural changes, focusing on making the streets safer for all, especially the most vulnerable users. The redesigning of traffic islands for pedestrian safety is a key focus, aiming to reduce conflicts between pedestrians and vehicles and streamline traffic flow.

Implementation and Design Changes

Work is already underway at several key intersections, with specific changes including lane alignment and narrowing to improve safety and traffic flow. Notably, two new islands will be constructed at the busy Japanese Garden square to address current traffic chaos and accident risks. A rotary (roundabout) is also planned at the accident-prone Orange City Street square, where five roads intersect. Additionally, the NMC will enhance road safety markings, including zebra crossings and traffic signages, at various junctions across the city.

Collaboration with Traffic Police

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Shashikant Satao has reached out to the NMC, requesting the inclusion of mandatory road safety markings at busy junctions like Cotton Market Square and Variety Square. These markings are essential for enforcing traffic rules among motorists and pedestrians, contributing to a safer urban environment. The collaboration between the NMC and traffic police highlights a comprehensive approach to addressing road safety concerns in Nagpur.

This initiative by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation reflects a proactive approach to urban planning and public safety, emphasizing the importance of infrastructure in preventing road accidents and enhancing the quality of life for city residents. As the project progresses, it will be interesting to observe its impact on reducing accidents and improving traffic management in one of Maharashtra's major urban centers.