Rosianne Cutajar's infamous phrase, "everybody pigs out," resurfaced in an unexpected setting at Nadur's carnival. People dressed as pigs paraded through the streets, brandishing money and a sign that echoed her controversial words. This incident occurred as Cutajar prepares for her return to the Labour party following a year of self-imposed exile.

The Revival of a Controversial Comment

The carnival in Nadur, typically a celebration of lighthearted satire and joviality, took an intriguing turn this year. A group of participants donned pig costumes, marching through the crowds with fake money and a sign emblazoned with Rosianne Cutajar's now-notorious statement: "everybody pigs out."

This reference harks back to a leaked text message conversation between Cutajar and Yorgen Fenech. In the exchange, Cutajar expressed her intention to become a consultant for ITS, stating that it would provide her with another salary. The phrase "everybody pigs out" was used to convey her desire to partake in what she perceived as widespread financial opportunism.

A Year of Exile and the Road to Redemption

Cutajar's past year has been marked by controversy and isolation. Following the publication of her WhatsApp chats with Fenech, she resigned from the Labour Party in a bid to quell the growing furor. Despite this, Cutajar remained optimistic about her future prospects, maintaining that she would eventually rejoin the party.

Her decision to drop a libel case against Mark Camilleri, the author of 'A Rentseeker's Paradise,' is seen as a strategic move towards reintegration. By relinquishing the case, Cutajar hopes to demonstrate her commitment to transparency and accountability.

Carnival as a Mirror to Society

The Nadur carnival served as a microcosm of Maltese society's prevailing concerns. While some floats satirized Benna's milk price increase, others called for the legalization of cocaine. These displays underscored the growing public discontent towards various societal issues.

In contrast, the carnival celebrations in Valletta offered a more family-friendly atmosphere. Dance troupes entertained the crowds, providing a stark contrast to the satirical commentary on display in Nadur.

As Rosianne Cutajar gears up for her return to the Labour party, the echoes of her past continue to reverberate. The Nadur carnival, with its pig-costumed parade and provocative signage, served as a poignant reminder of the scandal that once engulfed her. Yet, it also underscored the enduring power of satire and the carnival's role as a platform for societal critique.

Cutajar's journey towards redemption is far from over. However, her decision to confront her past head-on, coupled with the public's willingness to engage in critical discourse, suggests that reintegration may be within reach. As the dust settles on this year's carnival celebrations, all eyes will be on Cutajar as she navigates the complex landscape of Maltese politics.