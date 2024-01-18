Mzimba District Lauds Council’s Garbage Collection Initiative

Residents of Mzimba District in Mzimba Boma are expressing their gratitude towards M’Mbelwa District Council for their recent initiative in collecting garbage. The move has resulted in a noticeably cleaner and more sanitary environment, impacting both residential and commercial areas positively.

Mzimba District Sees a Change

Locals have seen a significant change in their surroundings. Maxwell Banda, a resident of the area, pointed out that the town appears much tidier compared to previous times when waste was left uncollected. His sentiment echoes the appreciation of the community towards the council’s efforts in waste management.

Call for Proactive Approach

While the initiative has been generally well-received, some residents have urged the council to adopt a more proactive approach to waste management. Alison Gondwe, another Mzimba inhabitant, argued that the council’s waste management strategy should be proactive, rather than reactive.

Areas Requiring Attention

Despite the marked improvement in cleanliness, there are still areas that need attention. Julius Dongo Zgambo, the general secretary of the Mzimba Main Market committee, highlighted that certain locations, particularly around barbershops, still require waste management intervention.

Future Plans for Waste Management

In response to past shortcomings, the district’s principal environmental officer, James Pelani, confirmed that the council has begun garbage collection and plans to continue the effort across various trading centres. After completing work at the Jenda Trading Centre and Mzimba Market, the council intends to extend its waste management campaign to Ekwendeni and Euthini.