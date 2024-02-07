Mystery Surrounds Abandoned School Bus in Berwick, Maine

In the town of Berwick, Maine, an abandoned school bus bearing the Bridgewater-Raynham insignia has become the center of an enigmatic investigation. The vehicle was discovered deserted in the middle of the intersection of Worcester and Pine Hills Road, with its engine still humming, prompting the Berwick Police Department to delve into the circumstances surrounding this unusual event.

Abandoned Bus: A Mystery to Unravel

The discovery of the abandoned bus set the local community abuzz, transforming an otherwise ordinary intersection into a focal point of intrigue and speculation. What makes the situation even more peculiar is that the bus was left running, indicating a sudden and unexplained departure of its driver. The Berwick Police Department is currently treating the incident as a mystery, striving to piece together the events that led to this unusual abandonment.

Public Assistance Sought

Unraveling the mystery surrounding the bus's abandonment, the police are actively seeking assistance from the public. They believe that passersby or residents in the vicinity might have observed pertinent events or suspicious activities that could provide critical clues in this investigation. The department has made an appeal to any individual with relevant information to come forward and assist in solving this puzzle.

Contact Detective Shisler

Leading the investigation is Detective Shisler from the Berwick Police Department. Anyone possessing information that could shed light on this baffling incident is encouraged to reach out to him directly. The department has provided a contact number (207-698-1136, option 1) for this purpose, hoping that this collaborative approach will hasten the resolution of this perplexing case.