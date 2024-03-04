Muskegon County Plans Future of Dune Harbor Park: Public Meeting Set for Community Input

Muskegon County, MI, is setting the stage for the future development of Dune Harbor Park, inviting the public to a pivotal meeting this Wednesday at Lincoln Park Elementary School from 6-7:30 p.m. The county, in collaboration with Visit Muskegon and the Muskegon County Parks Department, aims to gather community feedback on potential improvements and enhancements for the 375-acre park, which boasts lakes created from former sand mining and a quarter-mile of Lake Michigan frontage.

Master Planning in Motion

At the heart of Wednesday's meeting is the master planning process for Dune Harbor Park. Attendees will first be briefed on this process before diving into smaller group discussions, focusing on a range of future improvements. This collaborative approach underscores Muskegon County's commitment to creating a park that reflects the desires and needs of its community. From its inception, the park has been envisioned as a haven for recreation, with its significant natural resources offering a unique backdrop for a variety of activities.

Community Engagement and Feedback

The importance of community input cannot be overstated in the planning of Dune Harbor Park. An earlier online survey contributed to this process, soliciting opinions on potential recreational opportunities and amenities, including fishing, kayaking, picnicking, guided activities, and various types of camping. This upcoming meeting builds on that foundation, providing a direct forum for the community to voice their visions for the park's future. Muskegon County's proactive approach, including securing two $5 million grants from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund for the park's purchase, demonstrates a significant investment in not only the park's infrastructure but also in ensuring it meets community expectations.

Looking Forward

The transformation of Dune Harbor Park from its sand mining past to a recreational future represents a significant milestone for Muskegon County. With two sections spanning across 375 acres, the park's development is poised to offer a wide range of activities and amenities. The public meeting is just a step in a comprehensive planning process that seeks to balance natural preservation with recreational use, ensuring Dune Harbor Park becomes a cherished asset for the community. As Muskegon County moves forward with these plans, the engagement and feedback from its residents will be crucial in shaping a park that is both sustainable and reflective of the community's values and needs.