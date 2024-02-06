Mumbai Police Investigate Mysterious Boat; Celebrity Couple Announces Divorce

In the early hours of Tuesday, Mumbai's Yellow Gate police came across an unattended fishing boat near Sassoon dock. The vessel, which had originated from Kuwait, carried three individuals from Tamil Nadu who were promptly detained and taken to the Gateway of India for questioning. The detainees asserted that an agent had taken them to Kuwait two years prior, where they endured mistreatment and non-payment for their work, prompting them to flee to Mumbai on the boat. Although the initial investigation found nothing suspicious aboard the vessel, the police are currently verifying the detainees' claims.

An Unusual Maritime Discovery

The strange appearance of the Kuwaiti fishing boat near Mumbai's coast triggered an immediate investigation by the local police. Patrols at the Yellow Gate spotted the vessel in the early morning hours, leading to the detention of the three Tamil Nadu natives on board.

During the questioning at the Gateway of India, the trio explained their situation. Allegedly, they had been taken to Kuwait by an agent who failed to provide them with their promised wages and subjected them to poor treatment. Their plight pushed them to escape their predicament and return to their homeland using the boat. While the initial search of the boat didn't reveal anything suspicious, the police continue to probe the matter to verify the validity of the detainees' stories.

From Marital Bliss to Divorce

In unrelated news, Bollywood celebrities Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani announced their amicable divorce after 11 years of marriage. The couple, parents to two daughters, revealed that their decision to part ways was mutual. Speculations about their relationship surfaced when Bharat's presence was notably absent from several family events. The rumors gained further traction after Esha's parenting book shed light on the marital challenges they encountered following the birth of their second daughter.

The couple, who met during an inter-school competition and embarked on a fairytale love story, made the welfare of their children their top priority during this difficult phase. Amidst the swirling rumors and allegations, their joint statement emphasized their mutual respect and commitment to their daughters' well-being.

Public Interest and Speculations

The celebrity couple's separation drew significant attention and public interest. Rumors about their troubled marriage had been circulating in the media for some time. These speculations were fueled by Esha's absence from public appearances and Bharat's noticeable absence from family events. Additionally, a viral Reddit post alleging Bharat's infidelity added to the intrigue. Despite the rumors and speculations, the couple has maintained a dignified silence, focusing on their children and their mutual decision to part ways.