Multi-County Car Chase Ends in Catastrophic Raleigh Crash

A multi-county car chase, initiated in Bladen County, concluded in a catastrophic crash in Raleigh. The incident unfolded on February 14, 2024, at the intersection of Poole Road and Carver Street, leaving a trail of chaos and destruction in its wake.

A Chase Unfolds: Bladen to Johnston to Raleigh

Three men, driving a stolen vehicle, led law enforcement on a perilous pursuit that spanned across three counties. The chase commenced in Bladen County and, with the fugitives exhibiting reckless disregard for public safety, continued into Johnston County before ultimately reaching Raleigh.

Sky 5 captured footage of the intense chase, providing a bird's-eye view of the unfolding drama. The suspects' vehicle, a car, weaved through traffic at high speeds, narrowly avoiding collisions with other motorists and pedestrians.

A Crash with Consequences

The chase culminated in a devastating crash at the intersection of Poole Road and Carver Street in southeast Raleigh. The suspects' car collided with another vehicle, resulting in significant damage to both automobiles and severe injuries to those involved.

"When we arrived at the scene, it was chaotic," said Officer Johnson, one of the first responders. "The car was mangled beyond recognition, and there were injuries to attend to immediately."

One man was seen being taken away on a stretcher, while several law enforcement vehicles converged on the scene. The crash resulted in the closure of Poole Road in both directions, causing significant traffic delays.

The Garner Police Department is currently investigating the cause of the crash and the circumstances surrounding the chase. The identities of the suspects and the driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision have not been released.