Mother's Outrage: Student Allegedly Pushed by NOPD Officer During Mardi Gras Parade

In the heart of New Orleans, Louisiana, a city known for its vibrant parades and soulful music, an incident during the Krewe of Muses parade on February 8 has left Tiffany Jones seething with anger. Her son, Brandon Mitchell, a student at L.B. Landry High School, was allegedly pushed by a New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) officer while performing with the school's marching band.

Jones took to Instagram to express her dismay, sharing a video that appears to show the officer bumping into Mitchell as he plays his horn. The footage, captured amidst the rhythm and flow of the parade, has sparked a wave of reactions, with many echoing Jones' sentiments.

The incident reportedly occurred as the school's marching band was passing through the streets, adding their melodies to the symphony of sounds that define the city's parades. Mitchell, engrossed in his performance, seems taken aback as the officer makes contact.

A School's Disappointment

Algiers Charter Schools, the institution that L.B. Landry High School is part of, has also voiced its disappointment over the incident. In a statement, the school expressed solidarity with Mitchell and the rest of the marching band, emphasizing that such behavior is unacceptable.

The school has announced its intention to address the matter with the NOPD, aiming to prevent similar incidents in the future. The dialogue between the school and the police department is expected to shed more light on the circumstances surrounding the event and potentially pave the way for reconciliation.

The Officer's Response

Following the incident, Mitchell and another student were seen exchanging words with the officer. The NOPD has been contacted for comment regarding the incident and the officer's actions. As of now, the officer's perspective on the event remains undisclosed.

The incident has sparked a broader conversation about the role of law enforcement during public events and the importance of respect and understanding between officers and the communities they serve.