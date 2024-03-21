Mosta Residents Protest as PAMA Supermarket's New Access Route Stirs Controversy

Mosta residents are up in arms over recent developments that saw their quiet residential road being transformed into a temporary access route for PAMA Supermarket, sparking concerns over traffic, noise, and pollution. The decision, which came to light when locals noticed construction crews dismantling parts of a boundary wall on Triq il-Waqqafa, has been met with widespread opposition from the community, who were not consulted prior to the commencement of these works. At the heart of the issue is PAMA Supermarket's special treatment by authorities and the potential chaos the new access route could unleash in a predominantly residential area.

Community Concerns and Official Assurances

Residents, including Carmen Farrugia, have voiced their frustrations, fearing the increase in traffic will disrupt their daily lives and compromise safety in an area that hosts a football club and a childcare centre. Despite receiving assurances from officials that the measure is only temporary, lasting four months, and promises of traffic wardens to manage the flow, the community remains skeptical. Mosta Mayor Christopher Grech expressed surprise at the lack of consultation with both residents and the local council, emphasizing that the council stands ready to support the residents' opposition.

Temporary Measure or Permanent Change?

With Infrastructure Malta roadworks on the horizon, necessitating the closure of one of PAMA's existing access roads, and official endorsements from Transport Malta, the plan seems to be moving forward. A joint declaration by Transport Malta, Infrastructure Malta, and PAMA highlighted the temporary nature of the access route, with an operational window slated from March 27. Despite these assurances, the community's concerns highlight a broader debate on the impact of supermarket expansions on local communities and the importance of maintaining residential tranquility.

Looking Ahead: Implications for Mosta

This unfolding situation in Mosta serves as a poignant reminder of the delicate balance between commercial expansion and community well-being. As the temporary access route nears operation, the outcome of this controversy will not only affect the immediate area but could also set a precedent for how similar situations are handled in the future. The residents' fight against the supermarket's access road underscores the broader issue of ensuring that development does not come at the cost of community integrity and quality of life.