Morristown Enforces Animal Ordinance: New Dog Catcher, Bruce Emerson, Takes the Lead

Bruce Emerson, a seasoned law enforcer with a soft spot for animals, has stepped into the role of Morristown's new animal control officer. This position, left vacant for nearly a year, aims to bring under control the rising incidents of dog-related offenses in the town. Emerson's appointment signifies a robust move towards enforcing existing animal ordinances more stringently, a task that combines his policing skills with a compassionate approach to animal welfare.

Advertisment

Stepping Up Enforcement

With a history of lenient enforcement and a growing frustration among the Morristown police regarding repeat animal-related offenses, Emerson's appointment comes as a breath of fresh air. His primary focus is on dogs that have been causing disturbances or posing safety risks, highlighted by the repeated incidents involving a large white dog roaming freely in critical town areas. Emerson's strategy leans heavily on education and cooperation with dog owners to ensure their pets are registered, vaccinated, and leashed, as mandated by town ordinances.

Collaborating for a Solution

Advertisment

Understanding the importance of collaboration, Emerson has been working closely with Lamoille Kennels to secure a place for impounded dogs. This partnership is crucial as it provides a temporary solution for dogs that are seized due to violations of the town's animal control regulations. Emerson's approach also emphasizes the role of dog owners in preventing their pets from becoming public nuisances, echoing the sentiments of the town's late animal control officer, Brian Kellogg, who believed in nurturing rather than punishing.

A Legacy of Compassion and Enforcement

Bruce Emerson steps into shoes once filled by Brian Kellogg, remembered for his compassionate approach towards animal control. While Emerson brings a stricter enforcement angle to the role, his underlying philosophy remains grounded in understanding and working with the community to ensure both human and animal residents can coexist peacefully. Through his efforts, Emerson hopes to update and enforce animal control regulations more effectively, reducing the number of repeat offenses and fostering a safer environment for all.

As Morristown navigates the challenges of animal control, Bruce Emerson's unique blend of law enforcement experience and compassion for animals sets a hopeful path forward. His role not only honors the legacy of his predecessors but also adapts to the changing needs of the town, promising a more regulated yet understanding approach towards managing Morristown's four-legged citizens.