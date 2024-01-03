en English
Local News

Morgantown City Council Approves Land Purchase for New Fire Station Amid Controversy

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:00 am EST
In a move that signals a significant transition, the Morgantown City Council has approved the first reading of an ordinance to acquire eleven parcels of property in the First Ward for a sum of $725,000. This land purchase, which comes as part of an ambitious plan, is poised to pave the way for the establishment of a new, state-of-the-art fire station. This modern facility is set to replace the South High Street Fire Station, which has been in operation since the 1950s, marking a new era in the city’s approach to emergency response infrastructure.

Financing the Future

As explained by Assistant City Manager Emily Muzzarelli, the funding for this purchase comes from a blend of congressional-directed spending and city capital escrow funds. This strategy underscores the city’s commitment to investing in sustainable infrastructure that will serve the community for at least the next half-century. While the formal design or timeline has yet to be unveiled, preliminary consultations with the Morgantown Fire Department are already underway.

Location Concerns and Remediation Plans

The proposed location of the new fire station, due to its nearness to industrial areas along the river, may necessitate site remediation. Aware of this possibility, city officials have expressed readiness to undertake any necessary measures to ensure the land’s suitability for its new function. However, the choice of location has sparked concerns among some residents who fear that potential traffic issues could impact emergency response times.

Community Opposition and Current Conditions

While the city council moves forward with its plans, opposition has surfaced from residents near the South High Street Fire Station. These residents question the move, citing the fire department’s deep-rooted integration into their community and querying the cost-effectiveness of the relocation. In response to these apprehensions, Fire Department Chief Eugene Deem highlighted the current station’s inadequate conditions, including structural issues and insufficient space, conditions that have only been exacerbated since the onset of the pandemic.

Local News
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

