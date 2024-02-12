Monument Lake and Limbach Park to Receive Major Upgrades

In a move that promises to enhance the experience of visitors to Monument Lake and Limbach Park, the Town of Monument Council approved a resolution for two significant upgrades. The first involves the construction of a new, permanent restroom facility at Monument Lake, while the second focuses on the installation of new playground equipment at Limbach Park.

Monument Lake: A New Permanent Restroom Facility

The current portable restrooms at Monument Lake, notorious for their maintenance issues during the summer months, will soon be a thing of the past. The Town Council has approved a resolution for a contract with CXT to construct a permanent restroom facility, set to replace the existing portable ones.

Funding for this project comes from a generous grant by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, as well as the town's parks budget. With construction slated to begin shortly, the new facility will provide a more sustainable and sanitary solution for the many visitors who frequent Monument Lake.

Limbach Park: Upgraded Playground Equipment

Limbach Park, a beloved community space, is also in line for some exciting improvements. The Town Council discussed a resolution to authorize a contract with Star Playgrounds for new playground equipment.

However, the resolution was continued to the Feb. 20 meeting to allow the parks director to create a plan for the use of additional funds that recently became available. This delay will ensure that the new equipment meets both CIRSA and ADA requirements, providing a safe and inclusive play space for all children.

A Step Towards Enhancing Community Spaces

These upgrades mark a significant stride in the town's efforts to improve its community spaces. With enhanced facilities at Monument Lake and upgraded playground equipment at Limbach Park, residents and visitors alike can look forward to enjoying these popular spots in even greater comfort and safety.

As construction on Limbach Park is expected to commence in late September, the town eagerly anticipates the completion of these projects, which are sure to make a tangible difference in the lives of its community members.

