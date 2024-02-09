Molly Aschoff to Lead Summerland Public Schools as New Superintendent

Molly Aschoff, a seasoned educator with over 25 years of experience, is set to take the helm at Summerland Public Schools as superintendent starting July 1. Aschoff's extensive background encompasses elementary education at Valentine Community Schools and roles coordinating distance and digital learning. She was one of three candidates who underwent a rigorous two-day interview process, ultimately chosen for her unique blend of skills and fresh perspectives.

Advertisment

A Well-Rounded Leader

Aschoff's career trajectory has been punctuated by a commitment to learning and growth, both for herself and the students she serves. Her most recent role as an assistant administrator at Educational Service Unit 8 in Neligh has honed her administrative acumen. In her previous capacity at Valentine Community Schools, she garnered invaluable experience in elementary education, providing a solid foundation for her new leadership position.

Aschoff's understanding of distance and digital learning will undoubtedly prove beneficial in today's rapidly evolving educational landscape. As technology continues to reshape the learning experience, her expertise in this area will be instrumental in keeping Summerland Public Schools at the forefront of innovation.

Advertisment

A New Era for Summerland Public Schools

The selection of Aschoff as superintendent marks a significant turning point for Summerland Public Schools. Kyle Finke, the outgoing superintendent, resigned in December after joining the district in 2020. The school board president, Steven Thiele, expressed confidence in Aschoff's ability to contribute positively to the district and bring fresh perspectives to benefit students, staff, and the community.

"Molly's diverse background and commitment to education make her an excellent fit for our district," said Thiele. "We believe she will provide strong leadership and a renewed focus on student success."

Advertisment

Building Relationships and Embracing Challenges

Aschoff has outlined her intentions for her tenure as superintendent, emphasizing the importance of relationship-building, understanding the unique multi-community situation of the district, and collaborating on strategic planning with the board. She recognizes the challenges inherent in leading a school district and is eager to tackle them head-on.

"I'm excited to join the Summerland team and work together to ensure the best possible educational experience for our students," Aschoff said. "I look forward to building relationships with staff, students, and the community, and understanding the unique dynamics of this multi-community district."

As Aschoff prepares to step into her new role, the final details of her contract are still being worked out by the school board. The board is also considering contracts for a teaching position and accepting a staff resignation. These changes reflect the ongoing evolution of Summerland Public Schools, as they strive to provide the highest quality education for their students.

With Aschoff's leadership, the district is poised to embark on a new chapter filled with growth, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to the success of its students. As she takes the reins, the Summerland community eagerly anticipates the positive impact she will have on their schools and their children's futures.