Mojácar Shines as the Magical Backdrop for the Film ‘Lagunas en el tiempo’

In the sun-soaked Mojácar, a coastal gem nestled in the heart of Spain's Almeria province, the enchanting Castle of Macenas and the serene Marina de la Torre have become the vibrant backdrop for the filming of 'Lagunas en el tiempo'. The movie's director, Fernando Díaz, has been masterfully capturing various scenes in Mojácar since the winter, breathing life into a poignant tale that transcends borders.

A Creative Tour de Force

Known for his evocative works such as 'Playa Roja', Díaz has built a reputation for his penchant for exterior locations that amplify the narrative and captivate audiences. The cast of 'Lagunas en el tiempo' is a testament to the film's ambition, boasting a talented ensemble including Demetrio Escribano, Pedro Mistral, Javier Páez, Mar Galera, Joaquim Sáez, Antonio Casado, Trini Cruz, and Isabel Soldado.

A global endeavor, the movie is also being filmed in Portugal, Granada, Motril, Cuevas del Almanzora, and Vera. Mojácar, however, continues to play a pivotal role in the production, with filming set to continue at the end of February before wrapping up in April.

Mojácar: A Silver Screen Sanctuary

Mojácar's allure as a filming location is not a recent phenomenon. The town has a storied history of hosting movies and TV series, most notably the iconic 'A Fistful of Dollars' and the swashbuckling adventure 'Treasure Island'. As the setting for 'Lagunas en el tiempo', Mojácar continues to solidify its position as a creative haven for visual storytellers.

La Cabina 3.0: Fostering Artistic Expression

Produced by La Cabina 3.0 National Association for the Promotion of the Arts, 'Lagunas en el tiempo' embodies the organization's commitment to nurturing artistic expression and innovation. The movie's story revolves around Germán, a man grappling with adversity, and his father Antonio, who embarks on a heart-wrenching journey to find his son as his dementia progresses.

As the filming of 'Lagunas en el tiempo' draws to a close, Mojácar's landscapes will forever be etched in the story of Germán and Antonio. With its captivating narrative and awe-inspiring visuals, the movie promises to resonate with audiences worldwide when it premieres in November.

As the sun sets on Mojácar's shores, the legacy of 'Lagunas en el tiempo' continues to unfold, leaving an indelible mark on the town and its people. The Castle of Macenas and Marina de la Torre stand as silent witnesses to a tale of love, loss, and resilience, forever intertwined with the spirit of Mojácar.