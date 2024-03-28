MoI registers over 8,700 criminal cases in the past six months

Abdul Matin Qani, spokesperson for Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior, announced notable developments in crime management and public service provision during a press conference in Kabul. Highlighting the achievements over the past six months, Qani revealed the resolution of thousands of criminal cases, substantial passport distributions, and remarkable strides in narcotics control.

Impressive Crime Resolution and Arrest Records

In an exhaustive effort to combat crime across Afghanistan, the Ministry of Interior has reported the recording of 8,747 criminal cases, with a significant portion, 7,233, already solved. The relentless pursuit of justice has led to the arrest of 12,540 individuals linked to various crimes. Among these, efforts to dismantle kidnapping rings have seen 21 kidnappers killed, 18 hostages freed, and 172 arrests. These figures underscore the government's commitment to restoring law and order within its borders.

Enhancements in Passport Distribution and Narcotics Eradication

Addressing the public's need for efficient governmental services, Qani highlighted the distribution of 837,000 passports in just six months, a testament to the enhanced capabilities of the Passport Department. Plans to further this efficiency include the establishment of three new passport offices in Kabul, aiming to maintain the impressive rate of 10,000 passports distributed daily. Additionally, the Ministry has made significant strides in narcotics eradication, destroying 377 drug factories and eliminating drug cultivation, production, and trafficking across the nation.

Advancements in Public Safety and Security

The Ministry of Interior has not only focused on immediate crime resolution but also on long-term security improvements. Efforts to collect illegal weapons, combat corruption, and enhance police skills have contributed to a period of unprecedented security, with most provinces reporting no security incidents in the last six months. These advancements reflect a holistic approach to public safety, emphasizing both prevention and enforcement.

As Afghanistan navigates through these challenging times, the Ministry of Interior's recent achievements offer a glimmer of hope and stability. The government's proactive stance on crime resolution, public service enhancements, and security improvements signify a commitment to rebuilding a safer, more secure, and service-oriented nation. While these developments mark significant progress, the journey towards comprehensive national rehabilitation continues, with the eyes of the Afghan people and the international community closely watching.