MLGW Issues Warning to Customers Against Scam Calls

Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) has issued a stern warning to its customers urging them to remain on high alert against suspicious phone calls, as part of a broader initiative to combat growing instances of scam attempts. The utility company's primary advice to its patrons is to refrain from disclosing personal information and to immediately disconnect such calls.

Preventive Measures Against Scams

MLGW insists on the importance of maintaining updated contact details as part of the preventive measures against falling prey to such fraudulent activities. The company has reiterated that it never solicits payments through prepaid debit cards or via 1-800 numbers, a common tactic used by scammers.

Reporting Scam Incidents

Customers who unfortunately find themselves victims of these scams are urged to report the incident to the police. MLGW has also provided a contact number specifically for residential customers to report such issues. Regular monitoring of online account balances has been recommended as an additional layer of precaution.

Resources for Scam Awareness and Reporting

The utility company has taken the initiative further by providing more detailed information on how to handle and report scams on their website. The Better Business Bureau website for the Memphis area also offers resources in this regard. The public is further encouraged to download the FOX13 Memphis app to stay updated about breaking news in their neighborhood, including potential scam alerts.