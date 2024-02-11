MLA Premsagar Rao Provides Insurance Coverage to 3,300 Auto Drivers in Mancherial

In an unparalleled gesture of benevolence, Mancherial's MLA, Premsagar Rao, has extended a helping hand to the beleaguered auto-rickshaw drivers in his constituency. On February 11, 2024, Rao declared that he would cover the insurance premiums of 3,300 auto drivers and their vehicles, offering a much-needed lifeline to the struggling community.

A Helping Hand in Times of Crisis

The auto drivers in Mancherial have been grappling with financial hardship since the introduction of the Maha Laxmi scheme, which provides free RTC bus travel for women. This well-intentioned initiative, aimed at empowering women, has inadvertently led to a decrease in income for the city's auto drivers. In response to this crisis, Premsagar Rao, the local MLA from the Congress party, has stepped forward to provide support.

Rao's initiative will cover the insurance premiums of 3,300 auto drivers and their vehicles, amounting to ₹8,000 per driver. The insurance coverage, provided by Future Generali India Insurance through Dakshata Insurance Management Services, includes life insurance of up to ₹20 lakh for the driver. Additionally, it covers the owner and the vehicle, offering a comprehensive safety net for the drivers and their families.

Expanding the Reach of Government Welfare Schemes

In addition to the insurance premium coverage, Premsagar Rao has also pledged to help the families of auto drivers access government welfare schemes. By bridging the gap between the community and the state, Rao hopes to provide the necessary resources for the families to navigate their financial challenges.

Moreover, Rao has announced that he will facilitate the provision of free driving licenses for the drivers. This initiative aims to equip the drivers with the necessary credentials, empowering them to seek better opportunities and secure their livelihoods.

A Beacon of Hope Amidst Uncertainty

The launch of this initiative was marked by the presence of several high-ranking government officials, including the Collector, the additional collector, and the deputy transport officer. Their attendance underscored the significance of Rao's efforts and the potential impact on the lives of the auto drivers and their families.

As the insurance bonds are set to be issued at a program in Mancherial on Sunday, anticipation and hope are palpable among the auto drivers. Premsagar Rao's initiative serves as a reminder that in times of crisis, acts of kindness and solidarity can create ripples of change, providing a beacon of hope for those in need.

In a world where the divide between the haves and have-nots often seems insurmountable, Premsagar Rao's gesture stands as a testament to the transformative power of empathy and compassion. By extending a helping hand to the auto drivers in his constituency, Rao has not only alleviated their immediate financial burdens but also restored their faith in the ability of their leaders to effect meaningful change.

As the sun sets on this historic day, the auto drivers of Mancherial look forward to a brighter, more secure future, buoyed by the knowledge that their MLA is committed to their welfare and well-being. In Premsagar Rao's words, "We must stand together in times of need, for it is only through unity and compassion that we can overcome adversity and build a stronger, more resilient community."