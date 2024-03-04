Missoula City Council Convenes Virtually to Wrestle with Local Issues, Community Engagement Soars

Set against a digital backdrop, the Missoula City Council gears up for a pivotal meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, to be broadcasted across various online platforms. The agenda appears packed with local concerns, ranging from neighborhood disputes to pressing community development plans, aiming to foster a robust dialogue among residents and council members alike.

Engagement in the Digital Era

Transitioning from traditional town halls to virtual meetings, the council has embraced technology to keep the democratic process alive and accessible. Interested participants are encouraged to register through the city's dedicated Zoom page or tune in via YouTube Live, ensuring a wide-reaching platform for public engagement. For those less tech-savvy, options to join by phone are thoughtfully provided, promising an inclusive session for all community members.

The council's agenda is reflective of the diverse interests and pressing issues within the community. From the much-anticipated demolition of the Old Post Hospital to the vital discussions around the Parks, Recreation, Open Space, and Trails Comprehensive Master Plan, stakeholders are poised for a night of dynamic debate. Furthermore, safety and wellness in the workplace, particularly for St. Pat's nurses, and the controversial POWDR plan for Holland Lake Lodge, are set to ignite passionate discussions, showcasing the council's commitment to addressing both the immediate and long-term needs of Missoula.