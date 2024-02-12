Missing 13-Year-Old Xavier White Whirlwind: Rapid City Police Seek Public's Help

A desperate search is underway in Rapid City, South Dakota for 13-year-old Xavier White Whirlwind, who vanished on February 11. Last seen in the 900 block of LeBlanc Drive, the young teenager was wearing a black Muhammed Ali hoodie and black pants when he disappeared.

Community Rallies to Find Missing Teen

The Rapid City Police Department is pleading for the public's help to locate Xavier White Whirlwind, a 13-year-old boy who went missing on Sunday evening around 5:30 p.m. Despite conducting extensive searches in multiple locations, law enforcement officers have yet to find any trace of the young boy.

As the community bands together in hopes of bringing Xavier home safely, the authorities are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

A Disappearance That Has Left the Community in Shock

Xavier's sudden disappearance has left his family, friends, and neighbors in a state of shock and disbelief. According to those who know him, Xavier is a kind and gentle soul who loves playing basketball and spending time with his siblings.

"He's a good kid with a big heart," said Xavier's older sister, Tamara White Whirlwind. "We just want him to come home safe and sound."

Authorities Urge the Public to Come Forward with Information

The Rapid City Police Department is asking anyone who may have seen Xavier or has information about his whereabouts to contact them immediately at 605-394-4131. Even the smallest piece of information could help bring Xavier home safely.

As the search for Xavier continues, the community remains hopeful that he will be found soon. "We're all praying for Xavier's safe return," said one concerned neighbor. "We just want him to know that he's not alone, and that we're all here to support him and his family."

