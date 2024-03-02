Misidentified Rituals: Hindu Man Mistakenly Buried as Muslim in Roorkee, Family Demands Justice

In a startling incident in Roorkee, the local police faced a significant backlash after it was revealed that Shivam Sharma, a 24-year-old Hindu man missing for two weeks, was mistakenly buried under Islamic rituals. The victim's family, noticing an Om tattoo on his arm, alleges this act as a clear indication of his faith and claims that the police's actions point towards a deeper mystery surrounding his death. An official investigation is now underway to address these allegations and the potential mishandling by the police.

Tragic Discovery and Controversial Decision

Shivam Sharma, a commerce graduate from the Adarsh Nagar locality, vanished under mysterious circumstances on February 13. His disappearance led his elder brother, Amit, to file a missing person's report two days later. The police recovered Shivam's body from a canal within the Manglaur police jurisdiction on February 17 and conducted a postmortem. In a move that sparked widespread controversy, they proceeded to bury his body on February 21, following Islamic funeral rites, without notifying the family. This action led to public outrage and demands for accountability from the local police force.

Family Alleges Foul Play

Shivam's relatives, particularly Shobhit Gautam, express deep suspicion over the circumstances of his death, suggesting it was not an accident but a murder. The family is disturbed by the police's decision to perform the final rites without their consent, viewing it as an attempt to possibly cover up the real cause of Shivam's death. In response to these serious accusations, SP (rural) Swapn Kishore Singh has reported that a confidential investigation is underway, focusing on identifying and taking action against the sub-inspector who may have shown negligence in handling the case.

Case Reopened: A Quest for Justice

Following the family's outcry and the media's spotlight on the incident, the police took the extraordinary step of exhuming Shivam's body and returning it to his family for the performance of Hindu last rites. This incident has not only caused grief to Shivam's family but also raised questions about the efficiency and sensitivity of the local police handling such sensitive matters. As the investigation proceeds, the family seeks closure and justice for Shivam, hoping that the truth will come to light and the responsible parties will be held accountable for their actions.

The incident in Roorkee has ignited a broader discussion on religious sensitivity, police accountability, and the importance of respecting the deceased's faith in postmortem procedures. As the investigation unfolds, it serves as a sobering reminder of the complexities and responsibilities facing law enforcement in culturally diverse societies. The community awaits with bated breath for the outcome of this investigation, hoping it brings solace to the bereaved family and ensures such errors are never repeated.