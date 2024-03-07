Minnedosa's Chad Moir Wins Prestigious Wildlife Officer Award, Reflects Community Spirit

Minnedosa resident Chad Moir was recently honored with the Shikar Safari Club International Wildlife Officer of the Year Award, an accolade that recognizes his significant contributions to conservation law enforcement in Manitoba.

This recognition not only highlights Moir's dedication to his role but also casts a spotlight on the vibrant community spirit of Minnedosa, evident in events like the annual Skate the Lake.

Award-Winning Dedication

Since 2005, Chad Moir has been instrumental in enforcing conservation laws in Manitoba, with the last 12 years dedicated as the department's canine officer alongside his Belgian Malinois, Riot. His contributions go beyond the field; Moir has also held significant positions within the Manitoba Conservation Officers Association, furthering the cause of conservation and wildlife protection.

This award, nominated by peers, is a testament to Moir's unwavering commitment and the high regard in which he is held by his colleagues.

The spirit of Minnedosa shone brightly during the 18th annual Skate the Lake event, a testament to the community's engagement and support for local initiatives. Organized by Minnedosa Minor Hockey and supported by the town's staff, the event brought together teams, families, and spectators, fostering communal ties and showcasing the local love for winter sports. Winners across various divisions, from youth to adults, were celebrated amid sunny skies, illustrating the event's success in uniting the community.

Looking Towards the Future

While Chad Moir's award underscores individual excellence in conservation, the collective spirit of Minnedosa's residents, as seen in the Skate the Lake event, highlights the broader community's values.

These developments reflect a growing awareness and participation in conservation efforts and community engagement. As Moir continues his commendable work in wildlife conservation, Minnedosa stands as a beacon of community spirit and involvement, setting an example for others to follow.