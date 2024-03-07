Minister Chitando Engages Bulawayo Leaders, Directs Focus on Service Delivery Blueprint

Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Winston Chitando, arrives in Bulawayo today for critical discussions with Mayor David Coltart and CEOs from Matabeleland North and South. These meetings aim to assess local authorities' advancement toward President Mnangagwa's directives on property valuation and master planning, essential for Zimbabwe's 2028 upper-middle-income economy vision. Chitando's visit underscores the government's commitment to ensuring that local councils align with the national service delivery blueprint.

Blueprint for Progress

The service delivery blueprint, initiated by President Mnangagwa last November, mandates all local authorities to contribute significantly to the national goal of becoming an upper-middle-income economy by 2028. This ambitious plan requires councils to complete property valuations and develop comprehensive master plans by June 30. Minister Chitando's discussions with Mayor Coltart and the CEOs will review Bulawayo's compliance with these directives, particularly focusing on the city's proactive submission of its master plan for approval.

Forex Demands and Monetary Policy

In addition to the blueprint's implementation, Minister Chitando will address Bulawayo City Council's recent proposal to require 80 percent of rental payments in foreign currency (forex). The Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion has flagged this move as contrary to the country's standing monetary policy, labeling it illegal. Chitando's meeting aims to clarify the government's stance and ensure that local government actions remain within the legal financial framework, emphasizing the importance of adherence to national policies for economic stability.

Meeting the June 30 Deadline

With the June 30 deadline approaching, Minister Chitando's visit is timely. Bulawayo's early submission of its master plan sets a positive precedent for other local authorities. The minister's engagements will likely focus on reinforcing the urgency of meeting the deadline, ensuring that all councils understand the critical role they play in achieving President Mnangagwa's vision for Zimbabwe. These discussions are pivotal for aligning local governance efforts with national economic objectives, highlighting the interconnectedness of service delivery and Zimbabwe's broader economic ambitions.

The meetings in Bulawayo represent a significant step forward in the government's efforts to streamline local and national development strategies. By addressing both compliance issues and the broader implications of the service delivery blueprint, Minister Chitando's visit signals a strong commitment to achieving an upper-middle-income status for Zimbabwe by 2028. As local authorities align with these national goals, the path toward sustainable development and enhanced service delivery becomes increasingly clear, marking a promising direction for Zimbabwe's future.