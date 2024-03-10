Milwaukee Woman Survives Headshot in Crossfire, Credits Faith and Family Focus

On a seemingly regular Sunday afternoon in north Milwaukee, Tina Moton's life was dramatically altered when she became an unintended victim of a violent altercation. Standing outside her home, Moton was caught in the crossfire of an argument between two men that escalated into a deadly shootout, claiming one life and leaving her with a bullet lodged in her head. This incident, occurring on March 3, highlights the unpredictable nature of gun violence and the resilience of those affected by it.

Unexpected Violence in a Quiet Neighborhood

The tranquility of a north Milwaukee neighborhood was shattered when an argument between two men turned violent. Milwaukee Police Detective Joshua Nemeth detailed in an affidavit that the altercation led to gunfire, leaving one man, Kenneth Townsend, dead and another fleeing the scene with injuries. Unbeknownst to her, Moton, who was innocently letting her dog out at the time, was struck by a stray bullet. The 57-year-old grandmother initially unaware of her injury, realized she had been shot only after her niece noticed the bullet lodged between her scalp and skull.

Survival and Resilience

Moton's survival is nothing short of miraculous. With a bullet hot to the touch lodged in her head, she awaited paramedics with remarkable composure, attributing her calmness and survival to her faith. "God is not ready for me yet," she said, reflecting on the ordeal. Moton's focus on her family, particularly her two children and seven grandchildren, underscores her resolve to overcome this traumatic experience. Her story is not just one of survival but of unwavering strength and the importance of cherishing life.

Justice and Healing

As the Milwaukee Police Department seeks intentional homicide charges against the suspected gunman, a 34-year-old convicted felon who fled the scene, Moton desires justice but remains concentrated on her recovery and family. The incident sheds light on the broader issue of gun violence and its far-reaching impacts on victims and communities. Moton's ordeal serves as a poignant reminder of the value of life and the power of faith and familial love in the face of adversity.