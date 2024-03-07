Milwaukee Honors Longtime Alderman Terry L. Witkowski with Street Name in Garden District

In a heartfelt tribute to his contributions, Milwaukee's Garden District is set to honor former Alderman Terry L. Witkowski with an honorary street name. The one-block stretch of W. Norwich Street, adjacent to the vibrant community garden Witkowski heavily supported, will bear his name, highlighting his enduring legacy in the area he served from 2003 to 2019. His successor, Scott Spiker, who won a seven-way special election following Witkowski's resignation, has nominated him for this honor, emphasizing Witkowski's significant impact on the district, particularly in the realm of community engagement and public safety.

Legacy of Service and Community Building

Terry L. Witkowski's dedication to Milwaukee's 13th District went beyond his tenure as an alderman. Before his election, he served the city for over three decades, including a pivotal role as the safety director for the Milwaukee Safety Commission. His efforts were instrumental in the 2007 rebranding of the district as "The Garden District," a unique identity within the city, fostering a stronger community spirit and enhancing the area's appeal. The community garden, a significant part of this rebranding, has grown into a hub for local events, including a farmers market and a notable holiday light display known as "Winter Wonderland," largely thanks to Witkowski's relentless support and volunteerism.

A Symbolic Honor Amidst Tangible Impact

The proposal for the honorary street naming, while symbolic, reflects the deep appreciation and recognition of Witkowski's contributions to the district and the city at large. This honor, once approved, will not change the street's official name but will add a small blue sign next to the traditional green one, serving as a constant reminder of Witkowski's legacy. This move, celebrated by both colleagues and constituents, underscores the significant role elected officials can play in shaping and nurturing their communities, beyond the confines of their official duties.

Continuing the Tradition of Recognition

Milwaukee's tradition of honoring notable figures in its community is not new, with several streets named after former council members and other significant contributors to the city's development. This honorary naming for Witkowski will join a list of such recognitions, including the Robert Anderson Municipal Building, named after another former alderman who significantly impacted the Garden District. Additionally, a pending proposal seeks to honor the late William R. Stark, a devoted servant of St. Mark AME Church, showcasing the city's commitment to acknowledging the diverse contributions of its citizens to the community's fabric.

This gesture of naming a street in honor of Terry L. Witkowski stands as a testament to the enduring impact of civic engagement and community service. It serves as a reminder that the contributions of individuals to their communities can leave lasting legacies, fostering a sense of pride and continuity among residents. As Milwaukee looks forward to officially recognizing Witkowski's contributions, it also sets a precedent for future generations to appreciate the value of dedicated public service and the tangible difference it can make in the lives of citizens.