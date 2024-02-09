Milwaukee County Proposes Translation Services to Boost Inclusivity and Accessibility

In a trailblazing move to bolster inclusivity and accessibility, Milwaukee County is contemplating the provision of translation services for public meetings and communications. This progressive endeavor is spearheaded by freshman County Supervisor Caroline Gómez-Tom, who identified language barriers as a significant hindrance in public health communications during the pandemic.

A Call for Change

The County Board embraced a resolution in September, seeking options for disseminating public information in Spanish, Hmong, and other pertinent languages. Gómez-Tom successfully procured $100,000 in the 2024 budget to facilitate this linguistic leap forward.

Exploring Solutions

The County is currently weighing various possibilities, including closed-captioned translations for broadcasts of public meetings and engaging translation services for specific departments. This initiative mirrors the efforts of other cities and states across the nation that are striving to bridge linguistic divides and foster more inclusive communities.

A Nationwide Movement

The Governor's Advisory Council on Hispanic/Latino Affairs recently convened in the Triad to address issues surrounding language access. Javier Correa-Vega, the Language Access Coordinator for the City of Winston-Salem, underscored the significance of language access in aiding the burgeoning Hispanic community, which now constitutes 16% of Winston-Salem's populace.

In Massachusetts, the City of Worcester permits both in-person and remote participation in all City Council and Standing Committee meetings, ensuring active public engagement. The city offers access to telephonic and face-to-face interpreters in 90 different languages through a collaboration with Ascentria Language Bank. Community members can request an interpreter at any time, with telephone interpreters available in as little as five minutes and face-to-face interpreters requiring a 48-hour advance notice.

Milwaukee County's initiative to provide translation services for public meetings and communications is a vital step towards breaking down language barriers and ensuring effective communication. This move aligns with the recommendations of the Governor's Advisory Council on Hispanic/Latino Affairs and follows the lead of progressive cities like Worcester, which recognize the rights of all individuals to participate in political and civic life, free from bigotry and intimidation based on their race, religion, ethnicity, age, gender, sexual orientation, disability, or other aspects of their being.

By allocating $100,000 in the 2024 budget, Supervisor Caroline Gómez-Tom is paving the way for a more inclusive and accessible Milwaukee County. The County is now exploring options such as closed-captioned translations for broadcasts of public meetings and contracting translation services for specific departments. As the nationwide movement to bridge linguistic divides gains momentum, Milwaukee County is poised to make a significant contribution to fostering more inclusive communities.