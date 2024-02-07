Milton Community Gathers for Town Hall Meeting on Proposed Mill Town Centre Project

In the heart of Milton, New York, a transformative wave is on the horizon as the significant Mill Town Centre project steps into the spotlight. The proposed development, which is set to reshape the very fabric of this peaceful town, has sparked a call for a town hall meeting. Scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 7, at the Milton Community Center, this gathering provides the perfect platform for residents to articulate their concerns and seek clarity about the impending construction.

Unveiling the Mill Town Centre Vision

The blueprint of Mill Town Centre envisages a grand construction comprising of 19 edifices, including 507 apartments, four pad sites, and four mixed-use buildings. Some of these structures are projected to soar up to five stories high, marking an architectural leap for Milton. The development is slated to spring up at the strategic intersection of Rowland Street and Trieble Avenue, a location that is expected to maximize the project's impact on the town.

Addressing Key Concerns

The town hall meeting will be more than an unveiling of the Mill Town Centre project. It is an open forum where residents can voice their apprehensions, particularly about potential consequences on local infrastructure. Among the concerns expected to dominate the discussion are traffic congestion, water supply, road conditions, and the strain on emergency services.

A Platform for Civic Participation

The meeting is organized by the Milton Citizens for Responsible Development, a local group that champions sustainable growth. They are set to present a comprehensive review of the town's Master Plan and the history of the proposed development. In a significant move, Developer Tom Samascot from the Malta Development Company will be present at the meeting, ready to answer questions and engage directly with the community.

As Milton stands on the threshold of a potential transformation, this town hall meeting promises to be a significant event, offering residents a chance to shape the narrative of their community's future.