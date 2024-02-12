Midnight Mayhem: Vandals Destroy Ropley Recreation Ground Football Pitches

Vandals wreak havoc on Ropley Recreation Ground football pitches
In the early hours of Monday, February 12, vandals drove a vehicle across the football pitches at Ropley Recreation Ground in Vicarage Lane, causing significant damage to the playing surface.
Midnight Mayhem
The incident occurred at 2.48am, leaving behind deep tracks that have rendered the football pitches unusable. Fortunately, the cricket square appears to have escaped damage.
Police Investigation Underway
Hampshire Police received a report of anti-social behavior and are currently conducting ongoing inquiries into the incident. No arrests have been made as of today's date, February 12, 2024.
Community Impact
Ropley Parish Council has been contacted for comment on this distressing act of vandalism that has affected the local community. The recreation ground is a cherished space for residents and sports enthusiasts alike.
This mindless act of destruction not only undermines the efforts of those who maintain the grounds but also disrupts the enjoyment of countless individuals who rely on these facilities for exercise and recreation.
As the investigation continues, the community awaits news of the vandals' apprehension and hopes for swift repairs to restore the beloved Ropley Recreation Ground football pitches to their former glory.