Middlesbrough Petrol Station Seeks License to Sell Alcohol Until 11PM Amid Anti-Social Concerns

A Middlesbrough petrol station operated by Motor Fuel Limited, located next to the Morrisons supermarket at the Berwick Hills Centre, has submitted a licensing application to sell alcohol from 6am to 11pm and offer late-night refreshments until 5am. This move comes shortly after Motor Fuel Group's acquisition of 337 Morrisons forecourts in a £2.5bn deal. The application aims to address anti-social behavior issues in the area with stringent security measures, including a comprehensive CCTV system and strict alcohol sales policies.

Addressing Community Safety

The licensing application outlines several measures to ensure community safety and mitigate concerns related to anti-social behavior. These include the installation of a comprehensive CCTV system covering the station's interior and the immediate external area, with footage stored for at least 28 days. The station will also maintain an incident log for a minimum of 12 months, documenting all crime, disorder incidents, and visits by authorities or emergency services. Additionally, the proposal specifies that there will be no self-service of spirits to further control alcohol sales.

Age Verification and Staff Training

In response to potential issues arising from alcohol sales, the station plans to implement an age verification policy, requiring cashiers to ask for ID from anyone looking under 25 attempting to purchase alcohol. The proposal emphasizes the importance of staff training, including refresher courses, to ensure compliance with the policy. Signage will be displayed prominently, and point-of-sale systems will prompt cashiers to verify the age of customers buying alcohol, aiming to prevent underage sales effectively.

Community and Regulatory Response

The public and local authorities have until March 21 to submit comments on the application. The proposal has sparked discussion within the community, especially considering the reported anti-social behavior issues around the Morrisons supermarket and Berwick Hills shopping parade. Motor Fuel Limited's initiative to sell alcohol at the petrol station, coupled with stringent security and sales policies, is seen as a test case for managing alcohol sales in sensitive areas while addressing community safety concerns.