Middlesbrough Council Approves Controversial Housing Development at Nunthorpe Grange

In a move that has stirred controversy, Middlesbrough Council has greenlighted the contentious plan to sell council-owned land at Nunthorpe Grange for housing development. The decision comes despite persistent concerns about the lack of sufficient supporting infrastructure. The 15.6-hectare site had initially been excluded from sale considerations by the previous council administration in December 2022. However, the escalating housing demand and the council’s financial predicaments have thrust the project back into the spotlight a year later.

Community Opposition and Council’s Response

Nunthorpe councillor Mieka Smiles has been vocal about the community’s opposition to further housing expansions. She has pointed out a history of over-development without the associated necessary infrastructure. Despite this, the Executive members have decided to move forward with the disposal and are drafting a new masterplan for the site.

A report submitted to the Executive underscored the need for diverse housing options to counter population decline and spur economic growth in Middlesbrough. The proposed development is projected to generate substantial council tax revenue, which plays an integral role in the council’s financial strategy.

The Financial and Housing Imperative

Councillor Theo Furness, the Executive member for regeneration, stressed that the land sale is in line with the 2014 local plan. He further emphasized that it is a crucial step towards resolving both the financial situation and the housing needs of the town.

Despite the approval, Councillor Smiles plans to limit the number of houses built when the revised masterplan and planning application are developed. The decision to sell the land has been linked to the Labour administration, which is expected to bear the brunt of the outcome.