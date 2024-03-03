Michigan City Police Engage Community with March Events: Parades, Chats, and Egg Hunt

Michigan City Police Department (MCPD) is set to strengthen community relations through a series of engaging events scheduled for March 2024. These events aim to foster open dialogue, enhance public safety, and provide family-friendly activities for all ages. Highlighted activities include 'Chatting with the Chiefs', a coffee meet-up, participation in the St. Patrick's Day Parade, and the much-anticipated City Wide Easter Egg Hunt.

Open Dialogues and Public Safety Initiatives

Starting the month, MCPD invites the public to 'Chatting with the Chiefs' on March 7th, offering a platform on 95.1 FM/AM 1420 WIMS to discuss the Division of Professional Standards. Following this, 'Coffee with the Chiefs' on March 11th at a local McDonalds will provide an informal setting for community members to learn about the camera registry program and engage directly with law enforcement leaders.

Celebrating Tradition and Community Spirit

The festive spirit continues with MCPD leading the St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 16th, showcasing community pride along Franklin Street. This event not only celebrates cultural heritage but also emphasizes the department's commitment to participating in local traditions and fostering a sense of unity.

Family-Friendly Activities for Community Engagement

To conclude the month's events, MCPD is organizing a City Wide Easter Egg Hunt on March 30th at Fedder's Alley in Washington Park. This event promises a fun-filled day for children and families, with MCPD personnel contributing to ensure its success. It's a testament to MCPD's dedication to creating positive experiences for the youth and building lasting connections within the community.

Through these carefully planned March events, the Michigan City Police Department is setting a commendable example of proactive community engagement. By blending formal discussions on public safety with cultural celebrations and family-oriented activities, MCPD is fostering a stronger, more connected community. These events not only highlight the department's multifaceted approach to community policing but also invite residents to become active participants in shaping a safe and vibrant Michigan City.