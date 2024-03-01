Michelle Keane: Independent Bid for Council Seat Emphasizes Local Support and Infrastructure

Michelle Keane, a prominent Knocknagoshel woman, has officially announced her candidacy as an Independent for the upcoming local elections, aiming to secure a seat in the Castleisland Local Electoral Area on Kerry County Council. With a diverse background as an interior designer, CEO of Mibeau Interiors and Kingdom Water, and Chair of Knocknagoshel Tidy Towns, Keane brings a wealth of experience to her political endeavor. Her campaign focuses on providing extended support for the self-employed, the farming community, and working parents with childcare costs, alongside prioritizing infrastructure improvements and employment opportunities.

From Business to Politics: A Journey of Advocacy

Keane's transition from business to politics is driven by her active involvement in local issues, notably her opposition to the installation of telecommunications masts in Knocknagoshel village. Her successful track record in local campaigns, coupled with her business acumen, positions her as a strong advocate for the Castleisland area. Keane's campaign promises to address the pressing needs of her community, with a particular emphasis on enhancing infrastructure access to Kerry via the N21, which is crucial for economic development and connectivity.

Empowering Local Businesses and Communities

Understanding the challenges faced by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the region, Keane aims to empower local businesses by fostering a supportive environment that encourages growth and innovation. Her vision includes creating employment opportunities that can attract and retain talent within the Castleisland Electoral Area. Additionally, Keane's commitment to supporting working parents by addressing childcare costs reflects her holistic approach to community development, recognizing that a strong economy is built on the foundation of a supportive society.

Advancing Infrastructure and Services

At the heart of Keane's campaign is the commitment to improve infrastructure, particularly access to Kerry via the N21. This not only enhances the quality of life for residents but also boosts the local economy by improving connectivity and access to services. Keane's focus on practical solutions to everyday challenges, combined with her dedication to serving her community, underscores her candidacy's significance in the upcoming local elections.

As the election campaign unfolds, Michelle Keane's vision for the Castleisland Local Electoral Area resonates with the aspirations of its residents. Her emphasis on supporting the self-employed, the farming community, and working parents, along with her commitment to improving infrastructure and fostering employment opportunities, highlights the potential for positive change. With a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing her community, Keane's candidacy offers a promising path towards a more prosperous and connected Castleisland.